A 20-year-old youth from Assam's Chirang district has been taken into custody for allegedly expressing open support for Pakistan on social media.



The accused, identified as Asraful Islam, is a resident of Dawkhangar village under the jurisdiction of Kajalgaon Police Station.



According to officials, the controversial post was detected during routine cyber surveillance by the Cyber Cell, which immediately alerted the local police. Acting on the information, Kajalgaon Police launched a swift operation and apprehended Asraful Islam for questioning.



Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the motive behind the post and to determine if there are any larger links involved. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked sharp reactions from various quarters, with demands for strict action against such anti-national activities.