Amal Sonowal, a 45-year-old resident of 3-mile, under the jurisdiction of Lekhapani police station in Tinsukia district, Assam, has been reported missing.

According to reports, Amal Sonowal had been working as a welder for the past two years at a timber mill owned by Tikak Nam at 17 Mile, Jairampur, Arunachal Pradesh. However, he suddenly disappeared on November 6.

Upon receiving news of his disappearance, the family lodged a report at the Jairampur Police Station in Arunachal Pradesh.

The police investigation into Sonowal’s mobile phone location indicated that the last signal was near the Assam-Arunachal border close to the Khampdu bridge.

Despite searches conducted by both the mill owner and the police at the indicated location, no clues have been found.



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