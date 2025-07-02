Youth held in Dhubri under anti-terrorism act for 'pro-Pakistan Instagram post

In a significant development reflecting the heightened vigilance against online activities, Dhubri Police on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old youth, Rashidul Haque Pradhani, son of Sahibul Haque Pradhani, from Baladoba for allegedly posting content supporting Pakistan on his Instagram account.

The arrest was made after the said social media account was swiftly deactivated. Rashidul Haque Pradhani has been forwarded to judicial custody, facing serious charges under the recently enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to terrorist acts.

Police have registered a case, DBB PS Case No: 305/25, invoking multiple sections of the BNS, most notably Section 113(3). This particular subsection of Section 113 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita deals with acts of abetment, attempt, conspiracy, and facilitation of terrorist acts.

While the exact nature of the content posted by Pradhani is yet to be officially disclosed, the invocation of Section 113(3) suggests that authorities view the social media activity as potentially connected to actions that threaten the unity, integrity, sovereignty, security, or economic security of India, or aim to strike terror among its people.



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Other sections under which Pradhani has been charged include Section 152 BNS: Likely pertaining to public mischief or statements causing alarm, Section 196(1) BNS: Pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups or acts prejudicial to communal harmony, Section 197(1) BNS:

Similar to Section 196, often involving acts in public places or religious gatherings, Section 352 BNS: Dealing with criminal intimidation, Section 353 BNS: Addressing statements conducing to public mischief, especially through electronic means, with intent to create disorder or communal tensions and Section 351(3) BNS: Related to criminal intimidation.

This arrest comes amidst a broader crackdown by Assam Police on individuals engaged in "anti-India" and "pro-Pakistan" activities, particularly on social media, following recent communal tensions in various parts of the state, including Dhubri. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly emphasised a "zero-tolerance" approach towards such elements.

The case underscores the serious implications of social media posts perceived as detrimental to national security and public order, with law enforcement agencies utilizing the new legal framework of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to address such offenses. Investigations are ongoing.