Youth held with Rs 79,000 in fake currency near India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Dhubri

In a joint operation, Dharmasala Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a youth carrying counterfeit Indian currency worth Rs 79,000 along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Dhubri district on Wednesday night.

The accused, identified as Abdul Mataleb of Rowarkuti village, was intercepted near the international border under the jurisdiction of Dhubri Sadar Police Station. Acting on a specific intelligence input, police and BSF personnel conducted a swift operation that led to his arrest.

During the search, officials recovered Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) amounting to Rs 79,000 from Mataleb’s possession. “Based on a tip-off, Abdul Mataleb was intercepted while travelling on the road with fake currency notes. He was immediately taken into custody,” a police source confirmed.

Security agencies suspect the recovered notes were part of a cross-border racket engaged in circulating counterfeit currency in the region.

The accused is currently being interrogated at Dhubri Sadar Police Station to trace the origin of the fake notes and uncover any link to a larger network operating along the Indo-Bangladesh border. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.