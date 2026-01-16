Youth killed after being hit by signal post while travelling on train in Assam’s Lanka
A young man was killed in a train accident in the Lanka area of Assam on January 16, after being hit by a railway signal post while travelling on a moving train, police said.
- A young man died in a train accident in Assam on 16 January.
- The victim was struck by a railway signal post while standing near the train door.
- The accident occurred on the Silchar–Rangiya express around 5.45 am.
A young man was killed in a train accident in the Lanka area of Assam on January 16, after being hit by a railway signal post while travelling on a moving train, police said.
According to eyewitnesses and local reports, the incident occurred around 5.45 am when the victim was travelling on the Silchar–Rangiya express, also referred to as the Guwahati Special Fare train. The youth was reportedly standing near the door of the coach when he was struck on the head by a railway signal post located close to the tracks.
The impact was severe, resulting in his death on the spot.
Preliminary information suggests that the deceased was a resident of Karimganj district in southern Assam. Railway Police reached the spot soon after the incident, took custody of the body and initiated legal formalities.
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