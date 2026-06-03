Youth killed after motorcycle crashes into electric pole in Assam's Juria

A youth was killed on the spot after the motorcycle he was riding lost control and rammed into an electric pole at Tinisukia under Juria in Nagaon district on Wednesday, June 3.

The deceased has been identified as Sarafat Ali, son of Nur Islam, a resident of Tinisukia village in Juria.

According to local sources, the accident occurred when Sarafat Ali was riding his motorcycle at a high speed and reportedly lost control of the vehicle before crashing into an electric pole. The impact of the collision was so severe that he died instantly.

Upon receiving information, a team from Juria Police Station reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Nagaon Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.