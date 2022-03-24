The young generation of Laharighat is being ruined by drug and alcohol abuse. Majority of minor children in Laharighat are addicted to drugs and they are loitering around local shops in the night and looting many shops as per the sources. They even break into the stores and loot in broad daylight.

The police have increased the intensity of their anti-drug campaign, but the youth have yet to find the right path. Minors aged 12 to 16 have now engaged in anti-social activities such as drug theft.

According to concerned citizens and consumers in Laharighat, some local residents and organisations have been accused of continuing anti-social activities rather than protecting Laharighat by protesting against anti-social activities.

Despite efforts to wean youth away from the twin evils, addicts' lack of willpower and inadequate family support are impeding their proper rehabilitation.