In an incident, Margherita police have arrested three individuals in connection with the brutal murder of Aditya Bhumij, an ITI student from Namdang tea estate. The tragic event unfolded on Saturday night when Aditya, aged 20 was found dead near the McLeod Russell Company Namdang tea estate.

Aditya had left his home around 8:00 pm after being called by his friends Pranjal Jyoti Sharma and Ujjal Sonowal. The three youths were reportedly drinking wine in the garden when an altercation ensued with two other men. Ujjal Sonowal and Pranjal Jyoti Sharma managed to flee the scene, but Aditya was later attacked by Albert Chetry, Dev Paik, and Gaurav Kumar. The attackers hit Aditya with stones and a sharp machete before leaving him on the road.

Margherita police, led by Officer-in-Charge Protap Gogoi, launched an investigation and successfully apprehended the three accused from their homes. The suspects, Albert Chetry, Dev Paik, and Gaurav Kumar have been detained and are facing charges related to the murder.

His mother expressed her anguish, stating that her son was forcibly taken from their home and later found murdered. Local resident Ajay Tanti has called for immediate action from the Margherita sub-divisional administration and police to ensure justice is served.

Aditya's body was sent to Tinsukia for a postmortem and returned on Sunday night for the last rites. The police are continuing their investigation, interrogating Pranjal Jyoti Sharma and Ujjal Sonowal to uncover further details about the incident.

The case has highlighted the growing issue of drug use and other intoxicants among the youth in the Margherita sub-division, leading to an increase in crime.