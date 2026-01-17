Youth returning from Kerala goes missing at Assam’s Jagiroad Railway Station, family seeks public help

A 20-year-old youth from Assam’s Moirabari area has gone missing under mysterious circumstances after last being seen at Jagiroad Railway Station while returning home from Kerala.



The missing youth has been identified as Ariful Islam, who had been working in Kerala. According to his family, Ariful was on his way back home on January 3 when contact with him was abruptly lost after he reportedly reached Jagiroad railway station in Morigaon district.



Family members said that all communication with Ariful ceased soon after his arrival at the station, and repeated attempts to reach him since then have failed. Despite waiting for days and making inquiries, the family has received no information regarding his whereabouts.



With no leads emerging so far, the distressed family has now approached the media, appealing for public assistance to trace the missing youth. They have urged anyone who may have seen Ariful or has any information related to him to come forward immediately.



The family has shared contact numbers for any information related to the case: 7577034340, 8453368056, and 7305917494.