Youth succumbs to injuries in late-night assault during Bihu programme

A youth was allegedly hacked to death and another sustained serious injuries during a late-night incident at a Bihu function held at Rampur Hatinga near Jamugurihat in Assam.



The deceased has been identified as Leela Barua of Rangachakuwa, while the injured person, Rakesh Sharma, was critically wounded in the attack. According to reports, the victims were attacked with a khukuri during the programme, triggering panic at the venue.



Rakesh Sharma was initially provided medical assistance before being referred to Guwahati for advanced treatment due to the severity of his injuries.



The accused, identified as Joykanta Barman of Keranipam in Itakhola, was reportedly detained by members of the Bihu committee immediately after the incident and later handed over to the police.



Police have launched an investigation into the incident. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, officials said.