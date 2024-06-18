The body of a young man was found inside a vehicle bearing Arunachal Pradesh registration number AR 12 3471, parked in front of Mission Para Ram Krishna Seva Samiti in Tinsukia town on June 18. The incident has stirred a sense of unease among local residents.

Police were alerted immediately upon the sighting of the body inside the vehicle. The car has since been taken into police custody, initiating a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the young man's death.

The deceased has been identified as Biplab Deori from Jagun. Initial suspicions point towards a possible drug overdose as the cause of death. Alongside various documents, a syringe was recovered from a bag inside the vehicle, adding to the speculation.

Authorities are conducting a comprehensive probe to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the tragic incident.

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