In connection with Cyber Police Station Case No. 03/2025, popular YouTuber and stand-up comedian Jaspreet Singh appeared today, April 12 before the Investigating Officer (IO) of the Crime Branch, Guwahati, following a notice issued under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.



The case has been registered under multiple sections including Sections 79, 95, 294, and 296 of the BNS, 2023, Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000, Sections 4 and 7 of the Cinematography Act, 1952, and Sections 4 and 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.



During his appearance on April 12, 2025, Singh was examined and his statement was formally recorded by the Investigating Officer under Section 180 of the BNSS, 2023. The proceedings are part of an ongoing probe into alleged digital content violations and possible objectionable representations disseminated through online platforms.



Authorities have yet to disclose the full scope of the charges or potential legal consequences. Further investigation is underway.