‘Zero mercy for drug mafia’: Massive cough syrup haul in Assam’s Sribhumi, one arrested

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 13 reiterated the state government’s tough stance against narcotics after 37 cartons containing 5,496 bottles of banned cough syrup were seized in Sribhumi district.

Sharing the development on his official X handle, the Chief Minister wrote, “Zero mercy for the drug mafia – Assam stands firm.” He informed that the seizure was carried out by Sribhumi Police and one individual has been apprehended in connection with the case.

“In Assam, the law doesn’t blink – it acts. Good job @assampolice,” Sarma stated, praising the efforts of Assam Police.

The Chief Minister has consistently maintained a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking under the state’s ongoing anti-narcotics drive, often using the hashtag #AssamAgainstDrugs to underline the government’s crackdown on the drug network.