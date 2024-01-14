For the first time, zero meter visibility was recorded in Assam's Tezpur along with rest of North India as cold wave conditions continue to grip the country this winter season.

Apart from the nationcal capital, there was dense fog in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab on Sunday morning, due to which traffic has been heavily affected, both roadways and airways.

The mercury is continuously falling due to the cold winds blowing from the north-western direction. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in the capital for the next three days. Due to dense fog, 22 trains coming to Delhi from different parts of the country are running late.

According to the Meteorological Department, for the first time in this winter season zero meter visibility was recorded in Ganganagar of Rajasthan, Patiala and Chandigarh of Punjab, Ambala of Haryana, Palam and Safdarjung of Delhi, Bareilly of UP, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Tezpur (Assam).

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The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in Delhi for the next three days. Also, a warning has been issued that cold wave will continue for the next two days. Whereas fog is expected to prevail in the morning throughout the week. Due to cloudy sky during the day the night temperature may increase slightly. It is estimated that by January 11, the minimum temperature may rise to seven degrees. While the maximum temperature is expected to remain stable.

The temperature on Saturday morning was the lowest recorded this season. It remained 0.3 degrees Celsius lower than Friday. Which is four degrees less than normal. There was dense fog on Saturday morning. Till 11 o'clock one felt chill due to cold winds. The sun shone for some time in the afternoon. After that the sun played blindly throughout the day. The temperature dropped as the evening approached.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi, the maximum temperature of Delhi was recorded at 18.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which is two degrees less than normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 3.6 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees below normal. The morning was the coldest in Aya Nagar area of ​​Delhi. The minimum temperature here was recorded at three degrees.