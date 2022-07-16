Against the backdrop of a complaint filed by a certain Arunabh Chaliha regarding misbehavior and misconduct of an ASTC bus driver in Adabari-Basistha route of Guwahati yesterday, Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya made clear that an employee of the public transport involved in serious misconduct will be dealt with severely.

While the bus has been seized, the driving licence of the accused has been kept for suspension.

Chaliha through twitter brought the matter to the notice of Transport Minister, Parimal Suklabaidya and Secretary, Transport department, Adil Khan, following which a case was registered against the driver under Section182 (2) relating to offences like misbehaviour, using abusive language and driving dangerously.

"In the wake of a complaint, the driver of the bus was asked to report to DTO enforcement wing. A case was registered under Section 182(2) against the driver for offences relating to conductor licence, misbehaviour or using abusive language and driving dangerously. The vehicle now seized, is kept under custody. The driving license of the driver is also kept for suspension," said Khan.

In another incident, a show cause notice was served to the Divisional Superintendent (I/c), ASTC, Silchar by ASTC Managing Director Rahul Das on Suklabaidya’s directions following a complaint from a passenger regarding suspension of night super service from Silchar to Guwahati without any valid reason on July 10.

Subsequently, an alternative bus was arranged by ASTC on the instruction of the Transport Minister.

Seeking reply to the show cause notice within three days, the Managing Director said the sudden decision by the Divisional Superintendent in charge to suspend the night bus service not only resulted in the loss of revenue, but also lowered the image of the ASTC in the eyes of the general public.