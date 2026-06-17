Zero tolerance for malpractice: Assam deploys military escorts, mobile jammers and 24x7 security for NEET re-exam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 17 reviewed the preparations for the rescheduled NEET-UG examination scheduled to be held on June 21 and directed officials to ensure the test is conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Chairing a high-level meeting, the Chief Minister reiterated the state's "zero tolerance" policy towards examination malpractice and stressed the need for foolproof arrangements to prevent any irregularities.

Following the review meeting, Sarma stated that Assam has always adopted stringent measures to eliminate loopholes in the examination process and safeguard the interests of students.

As part of the enhanced security protocol, all candidates will undergo double-layer frisking before entering examination centres. Authorities will also impose Section 144 within a 100-metre radius of all examination venues to prevent unauthorised gatherings and maintain law and order.

In a major step to curb the use of electronic devices and communication tools, mobile jammers will be installed at examination centres. All venues will remain under CCTV surveillance, while round-the-clock police protection will be deployed to ensure the security of examination centres before, during and after the test.

To further strengthen the integrity of the process, question papers will be transported under the supervision of military officials, minimizing the risk of tampering or leakage.

The state government has also announced free travel in Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) buses for candidates carrying valid NEET admit cards, providing logistical support to students travelling to examination centres.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that comprehensive coordination has been established among various departments, including the education, transport and police departments, to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

The June 21 NEET-UG re-examination is expected to witness the participation of thousands of candidates across Assam. With multiple layers of security and monitoring mechanisms in place, the state government aims to ensure that the examination is conducted with the highest standards of fairness, transparency and credibility.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting the interests of students and ensuring that deserving candidates are able to compete on a level playing field.