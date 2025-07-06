Dhubri college gets new unit of Zoological Society of Assam, focus on scientific engagement

A new unit of the Zoological Society of Assam (ZSA) was formally inaugurated at B.N. College (Autonomous), Dhubri, marking a significant step aimed at bolstering scientific and academic engagement in zoology.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Dr. Kishor Kumar Shah, Principal of B.N. College. In his welcome address, Dr. Shah underscored the importance of affiliating with state-level scientific societies to foster research activities and encourage student participation in the life sciences.

The event was graced by Professor Jogen Chandra Kalita, Former Head of the Department of Zoology and former Dean, Faculty of Science, Gauhati University. Delivering the keynote address, Professor Kalita elaborated on the crucial role of scientific societies like ZSA in nurturing a research-oriented mindset and facilitating academic networking among students and teachers. He commended B.N. College for its dynamic Zoology Department and advocated for collaborative initiatives.

Also in attendance was Dr. Mridul Kumar Borthakur, former Secretary of ZSA, who outlined the society's mission and its contributions to the advancement of zoological studies in Assam. Dr. Mokibur Rahman, Treasurer of ZSA, provided details on various activities undertaken by the society and urged students to actively participate in its programmes.

Dr. Seema Jyoti, a senior member of ZSA, expressed her appreciation for the establishment of the new unit at B.N. College, assuring the parent organization's support for future academic events and collaborative research endeavors.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks extended to all dignitaries, faculty members, and students. The establishment of the ZSA unit at B.N. College is anticipated to significantly strengthen zoological education and research within the institution, while simultaneously creating new avenues for academic collaboration and student development.