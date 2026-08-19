Zubair Anam’s omission from Youth Conclave panel raises questions over alleged rift with Gaurav Gogoi

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee’s upcoming Youth Conclave has drawn attention over the absence of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress president and Algapur–Katlicherra MLA Zubair Anam Majumdar from the organising committee announced by the party.

The conclave is scheduled to be held in Guwahati in the first week of September under the leadership of APCC president Gaurav Gogoi. The event is aimed at bringing young people together for discussions on youth participation, ideas and nation-building.

According to an APCC office note dated August 17, Gogoi has entrusted the responsibility of planning and executing the conclave to MLA Dr. Jay Prakash Das, former MLA Satyabrata Kalita, Jayanta Khaound, NSUI president Kaushik Kashyap, Ashik Iqbal, Palakshi Das, Birinchi Bora and Kuldeep Rajbongshi.

Notably, Majumdar, who heads the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, does not figure in the list.

His absence from a committee formed to organise a major youth-focused party event has drawn attention, particularly given his position as the head of the State Youth Congress.

There have been reports of differences between Gogoi and Majumdar following the Assam Assembly elections. However, there is no independent confirmation that any such differences are behind Majumdar’s absence from the organising committee.

The APCC office note does not provide any reason for his omission.

The party has described the conclave as an initiative aimed at empowering the younger generation and strengthening the democratic foundations of the country. It will provide a platform for young people to engage in discussions, share ideas and contribute to nation-building.

“The Youth Conclave seeks to inspire, educate, and mobilise the youth of Assam,” the APCC said in the office note.

The event is also intended to channel the potential of Assam’s youth towards building a stronger and more progressive Assam and India.