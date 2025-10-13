Zubeen Da was a voice of unity: Pijush Hazarika appeals for peace and respect amid grief

Assam minister Pijush Hazarika has called upon fans of late singer Zubeen Garg to uphold peace and unity amid the widespread grief that has swept across the state since the beloved artist’s demise. Through an emotional social media post, Hazarika urged the people of Assam to channel their sorrow with restraint and respect, reflecting the very ideals that Zubeen represented in his lifetime.

“I am a lifelong admirer of Zubeen da. I personally bought his cassettes like Anamika and Maya with my own hands. We grew up listening to his voice — his songs were the soundtrack of our youth,” the minister wrote, expressing deep personal admiration for the late icon.

Hazarika also shared that his connection with Zubeen Garg and his family transcended music. “Our bond was not just musical; it was deeply personal,” he said, acknowledging a relationship rooted in affection and mutual respect.

The minister reaffirmed his faith in the ongoing investigation into the artist’s untimely death, assuring fans that the state government is fully committed to uncovering the truth. “As a fan, I want justice for our beloved Zubeen da. And as a minister, I can assure that under the direct guidance of Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the probe is being conducted with complete seriousness,” Hazarika stated.

However, the minister voiced concern over certain symbolic acts of protest seen in recent days, cautioning that such expressions of grief may inadvertently contradict the values Zubeen championed. Without naming anyone, he said, “I strongly oppose the act of breaking bangles or tearing sacred threads in front of cameras. Such acts go against our Assamese traditions and send a negative message to society.”

Hazarika emphasized that Zubeen Garg was not only a singer but a unifying force who transcended community and cultural lines. “Zubeen da was a voice of unity. His music connected hearts and brought people together. He envisioned an Assam where love, peace, and harmony prevailed. We must keep that vision alive,” he added.

Concluding his message, the minister urged fans not to let grief give way to anger or division. “We all want justice for Zubeen da, but our emotions must not overshadow the values he stood for — love, peace, and mutual respect. Let us honor his memory by staying united, as he always wanted us to be,” Hazarika appealed.