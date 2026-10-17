A public meeting held at Zubeen Kshetra under the leadership of Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has called for a supplementary chargesheet in the case related to music icon Zubeen Garg’s death and announced the formation of a 21-member convenor committee to coordinate legal efforts and public mobilisation.

The meeting discussed concerns over the ongoing legal proceedings and measures required to pursue accountability in the case. Participants resolved to combine legal intervention with a sustained public campaign seeking justice for the singer.

Addressing the meeting, Gogoi said the committee would work on two key aspects, including public mobilisation and coordination of legal efforts. He said a separate legal cell would also be constituted to examine the case and identify possible legal remedies.

Gogoi said the campaign would urge the government to challenge the bail granted to the accused and take steps to oppose bail for those who remain in custody. He also called for a supplementary chargesheet and stringent punishment for those found guilty.

Three key decisions were taken at the meeting. The first was to press the government to ensure the filing of a supplementary chargesheet and seek stringent punishment for those found guilty in the case.

The second decision was to explore legal avenues to challenge the bail orders granted to the accused. Participants said efforts would be made to pursue the matter through the appropriate judicial process.

The third decision was to continue public mobilisation alongside the legal proceedings. The participants resolved to organise awareness initiatives and sustain the campaign beyond the courtroom.

A special legal cell will be constituted under the leadership of Dulu Ahmed. The proposed cell will include prominent independent lawyers and focus on examining the legal aspects of the case and coordinating further action.

Gogoi said the campaign was not associated with any particular political party and claimed that Garima Saikia Garg, the singer’s wife, supported the meeting.

The newly formed convenor committee is expected to coordinate the proposed legal initiatives and public awareness programmes as efforts to seek justice for Zubeen Garg continue.