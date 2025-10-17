Zubeen Garg case: Amritprabha and Shekhar Jyoti Goswami to be produced before court today

Amritprabha and Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, arrested in connection with the investigation into singer Zubeen Garg’s death, will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court today.

Both accused, who were taken into custody on October 2, are scheduled to be brought to court after 9 a.m. and are expected to be remanded to judicial custody following the hearing.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place along the route from the CID headquarters to the CJM court, with additional police deployment, including personnel in plain clothes.

The heightened security measures come in the wake of the recent Baksa incident that raised concerns about public safety during sensitive transfers.

The duo’s arrest forms a crucial part of the ongoing probe being led by the CID into the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s untimely death, which has sparked widespread emotion and demands for justice across Assam.



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Baksa District Magistrate Gautam Das issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS following violent clashes outside the district jail when five accused in the Zubeen Garg death case were brought to the facility.

The order, which came into effect immediately on October 15, prohibits all gatherings and activities within 500 meters of the Baksa District Jail at Mushalpur. The restrictions were imposed after protesters pelted stones at a police convoy, injuring a female officer and damaging vehicles.

The situation turned volatile Wednesday afternoon when five accused—Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandeepan Garg, Nandeshwar Bora, and Paresh Baishya—arrived at the jail under heavy police escort. An agitated crowd had gathered near the entrance, demanding that Mahanta and Sharma be presented before the public.

Security personnel detained several protesters and used batons to disperse the mob. The five accused are now being held under strict surveillance and special security arrangements within the jail complex.