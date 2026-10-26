Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed concern over what he described as repeated criticism of the judiciary over the trial process in the death case of singer Zubeen Garg, alleging that some protesters want to disrupt the proceedings.

Commenting on protests demanding justice for the singer, Sarma said questions and opposition directed at the court had been raised since the beginning of the judicial process.

“Some protesters have targeted the judiciary, and a section of people wants the trial process to be disrupted,” the Chief Minister said, according to his remarks in Assamese.

He alleged that some people had been using harsh language against the court and warned that expressions of dissatisfaction directed at judges could affect the administration of justice.

Sarma said the manner in which the judiciary was being criticised over the case was a matter of concern, suggesting that such pressure could influence the judicial process.

The remarks come amid continued public attention and protests surrounding the circumstances of Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore in September 2025.

The case has triggered widespread demands for accountability in Assam, with the investigation and ensuing legal proceedings remaining closely watched by the singer’s fans and the public.

The Chief Minister’s comments underline the tension between public demands for justice and the need to allow judicial proceedings to take place without undue pressure.