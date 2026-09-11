Zubeen Garg case: Court flags Baksa jail document lapse, seeks action against superintendent

A court hearing the Zubeen Garg death case has flagged a procedural lapse involving documents submitted by the Superintendent of Baksa District Jail in connection with accused Shyamkanu Mahanta.

According to the court order, the Jail Superintendent submitted documents bearing the signature of accused Shyamkanu Mahanta, but the documents on which the signatures were obtained were not the same documents that had been sent by the court.

The court has directed the Superintendent of Baksa District Jail to obtain Shyamkanu Mahanta's signature only on the documents actually sent by the court.

The jail authorities have also been directed to resend the documents bearing Mahanta's signatures, along with the original documents sent by the court, via email after obtaining his signatures.

The court further directed that a copy of the order be sent to the Inspector General of Prisons for taking appropriate action under law against the Superintendent of Baksa District Jail.

The IG Prisons has been asked to submit a report to the court regarding the action taken against the jail superintendent.

The order comes as the investigation and legal proceedings in the death of singer Zubeen Garg continue. Mahanta is among the accused in the case.