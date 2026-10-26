The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) will organise candlelight processions at district headquarters across Assam on October 29, demanding justice in the death case of singer Zubeen Garg, amid growing public concern over the grant of bail to some of the accused.

The students’ body has called for the processions to remain peaceful, non-violent and democratic. It has also demanded that the bail granted to Amritprabha Mahanta and Sandipan Garg be overturned.

AASU president Utpal Sarma said public demands for justice had continued despite a decline in street protests following the commencement of day-to-day hearings in the fast-track court.

“The mysterious death of Zubeen Garg, which the Chief Minister himself has called a murder, has led the people of Assam to demand strict punishment for the perpetrators ever since the singer’s passing. The need for people to come out on the streets eased when daily hearings began in the fast-track court. However, the fire in people’s hearts for justice for Zubeen Garg never died down,” Sarma said.

He said the delay in delivering justice, coupled with the release of accused persons on bail, had contributed to public dissatisfaction.

“A year has now passed, and justice has not been delivered, and we now see the accused getting bail one after another. The people of Assam are naturally angry,” he added.

Sarma maintained that the accused could be punished only if the charges filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) were established in court. He said AASU would continue to press the government to ensure that the prosecution proceeded effectively and that there was no negligence in the pursuit of justice.

“The perpetrators will be punished only when the charges in the SIT chargesheet, which the Chief Minister mentioned, are proved in court. So we will protest, and we will pressure the government to ensure that happens. The people of Assam will not sit still and allow any negligence on the part of the government in delivering justice,” he said.

The AASU president also called for action against the bail orders, referring to statements by Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia and the SIT chief about the possibility of approaching the Supreme Court.

“The Advocate General of Assam and the SIT chief have spoken of approaching the Supreme Court. It must be ensured that the bail of both accused is rejected,” Sarma said.

AASU chief appeals for restraint towards Garima Saikia Garg

Sarma also appealed to people to refrain from making personal attacks against Zubeen Garg’s widow, Garima Saikia Garg, on social media.

He said she had suffered an immense personal loss and should not be subjected to online criticism or speculation about her position on the case.

“No one has suffered a bigger loss than Garima Saikia Garg. She lost her husband. We should let her live in peace. Today I saw that she had to clarify her stance. Have you paid attention to her health? Look at a photograph of her from a year ago and one from today. Watch a video of her from when Zubeen Garg was alive and one from today. She is moving around with broken health, stressed mentally and physically,” he said.

Sarma criticised social media users for making derogatory remarks about the singer’s widow, saying that different narratives were being circulated online to question her character.

“It is inhuman to make snide comments at her on social media. Different narratives are running online to malign the character of a woman who has lost her husband,” he said.

The October 29 processions are expected to bring the demand for justice back to the streets, with AASU reiterating that the legal proceedings must establish accountability in the case. The organisation has emphasised that its protest programme should be conducted peacefully and within democratic norms.