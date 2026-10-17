Visual artist Marshall Baruah and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Friday, October 16 invited the public to a meeting at Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur on Saturday, October 17, at 12 noon to decide the next course of action in the fight for justice for Zubeen Garg after two of the accused in the case were granted bail in quick succession.

Announcing the meeting, Baruah raised the question of whether the remaining accused would also be released. "Amritprabha, an accused in the death of Zubeen Garg, has obtained bail. Will the other accused also be granted bail? To discuss this and decide our next steps, we will all gather at Zubeen Khetra tomorrow, October 17, at 12 noon. I urge everyone to come so that we can talk through the entire matter and chalk out what we should do next. Thank you. Joi Zubeen Da," he said.

Meanwhile, Gogoi, in a social media post, extended the same invitation. "Tomorrow, October 17, at 12 noon, I want to meet you all at Zubeen Khetra to discuss the matter of justice for Zubeen da. I invite everyone to join," he said.

Notably, singer Amritprabha Mahanta was recently granted bail by the Gauhati High Court, while Zubeen's cousin Sandipan Garg obtained bail today. Both were among the accused who moved bail petitions in January. The Special Investigation Team's chargesheet named seven accused, with Sandipan Garg, a suspended Assam Police DSP, charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.