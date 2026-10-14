Amritprabha Mahanta, one of the accused in the case concerning the death of music icon Zubeen Garg, appeared before a fast-track court on Wednesday, October 14 morning, a day after being released on bail.

Mahanta had been directed to appear before the court following her release on bail on Tuesday.

The court appearance comes amid ongoing proceedings in the case relating to Garg’s death, which has drawn considerable attention in Assam.

Meanwhile, allegations have emerged against Mahanta’s lawyer, Anand Kumar Bhuyan, over his alleged conduct towards journalists at the court premises.

According to the available information, Bhuyan was seen confronting journalists and allegedly threatening them when Mahanta encountered members of the media at the court entrance.

Singer Amritprabha Mahanta, one of the seven accused in the death case of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, was released from Haflong sub-jail on Tuesday, October 13, four days after the Gauhati High Court granted her bail.

Justice Pranjal Das granted bail to Mahanta on Friday, October 9, against a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the same amount, Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar told reporters.

The High Court had heard Mahanta’s bail petition over several days, with arguments concluding on Wednesday. The court reserved its order before pronouncing the decision on Friday.

According to Kamar, the prosecution presented its arguments over four to five days during the hearings.

Mahanta was lodged at Haflong sub-jail along with Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, another accused in the case and a former bandmate of Garg. The other accused are lodged at Tamulpur jail.

Mahanta’s release marks the first reported instance of an accused securing bail in the main case concerning Garg’s death. Earlier, two of the singer’s personal security officers had obtained bail in a separate case related to financial transactions, which is distinct from the main death case.