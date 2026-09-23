Zubeen Garg death case: Another Assamese expatriate witness appears before fast-track court

The testimony of expatriate Assamese witnesses continued on Wednesday, September 23 in the case related to the death of singer Zubeen Garg, with another overseas witness appearing before the fast-track court in Assam.

Abhimanyu Talukdar appeared before the court on Wednesday and is scheduled to record his statement as the prosecution continues examining witnesses in connection with the Singapore yacht party attended by Garg before his death.

Talukdar is among a series of expatriate Assamese witnesses being examined as part of the judicial proceedings into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death. Their statements are expected to form part of the evidence being considered by the court.

Earlier, after Parikshit and Sushmita, other overseas Assamese witnesses who appeared before the fast-track court included Pratim Lahkar, Debajyoti and Jio Langsat Narzary.

The witnesses are being examined in connection with events surrounding the yacht party in Singapore, which has emerged as a key part of the case following Garg’s death.

The case was subsequently taken up by the fast-track court, where the prosecution has been examining witnesses linked to the events preceding the singer’s death.

Further witness statements are expected to be recorded as the court proceedings continue.