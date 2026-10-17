Assam lawyer Ratul Bora, who filed the first police complaint following singer Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore, on October 17 said he would approach the Supreme Court challenging the Gauhati High Court order granting bail to two accused in the case.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Bora also questioned the state government’s handling of the legal proceedings, alleging that shortcomings in the charge sheet filed by Assam Police had enabled accused persons to secure bail.

“Due to loopholes in the police charge sheet, the accused in the case have been obtaining bail one after another. The government’s role in the legal proceedings has been unsatisfactory,” Bora claimed.

He said he would urge the Supreme Court to set aside the bail order and ensure that the other accused do not obtain bail.

The Gauhati High Court has granted bail to singer and Zubeen Garg’s band member Amritprava Mahanta and his cousin, suspended Assam Police Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandipon Garg.

Apart from the two, five other accused remain in jail in connection with the singer’s death. They are North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, band member Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya.

The two PSOs had secured bail in a disproportionate assets case in September but remain in custody in the case related to Garg’s death.

SIT Filed Charge Sheet Against Seven Accused

Garg, one of Assam’s most celebrated singer-songwriters, died on September 19, 2025, while swimming in the sea near Singapore’s Lazarus Island. He was in Singapore to attend the fourth edition of the North East India Festival.

Following the incident, more than 60 FIRs were registered across Assam. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police Criminal Investigation Department subsequently investigated the case and filed a charge sheet before a local court in December 2025, naming seven accused. Four of them are facing murder charges.

The case is being heard by a special fast-track sessions court in Guwahati.

Singapore Probe Reached Different Conclusion

The Singapore Police conducted a separate investigation and concluded that there was no evidence of foul play. A Singapore court also heard that Garg was severely intoxicated and drowned off Lazarus Island after declining to wear a life jacket.

The Assam authorities have maintained that the findings of the Singapore investigation would not affect the proceedings in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier told the Assam Assembly that Garg’s death was a case of “plain and simple murder”.

Bora’s proposed move to the Supreme Court comes amid continuing legal proceedings and public scrutiny over the investigation into the singer’s death.