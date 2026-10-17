Sandipan Garg, one of the seven accused in the case related to the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, may be released from jail on Saturday, October 17 after being granted bail by the Gauhati High Court, provided the remaining legal formalities are completed in time. However, uncertainty persists over his release as the fast-track court is scheduled to remain closed from October 17 to October 26.

The High Court granted Sandipan Garg bail on a bond of Rs 50,000, subject to the furnishing of two sureties. His release will depend on the completion of the required documentation and the necessary approval from the fast-track court.

His family and legal team are making efforts to complete the pending formalities on Saturday to facilitate his release without further delay. However, the court's scheduled closure has raised questions over whether the necessary procedures can be completed within the available time.

Although the High Court has granted bail, the order does not automatically result in immediate release. The prescribed legal procedures must be completed before the jail authorities can release him.

If the formalities are completed on Saturday, Sandipan Garg could walk out of jail the same day. Otherwise, his release could be delayed until the court resumes proceedings after the holiday period.

The case relates to the death of Zubeen Garg, the celebrated Assamese singer who died in Singapore in September 2025. The circumstances surrounding his death led to an investigation and the arrest of several individuals. Sandipan Garg is among the seven accused in the case.

Further developments are awaited as his family and lawyers attempt to complete the remaining procedures for his release.