Zubeen Garg death case: Bail hearing of Sandipan Garg, Amritprabha Mahanta inconclusive, next hearing on September 3

The bail hearing of accused Sandipan Garg and Amritprabha Mahanta in the Zubeen Garg case remained inconclusive on Thursday, August 13 with the Gauhati High Court fixing September 3 as the next date of hearing.

The hearing was conducted before Justice Anjan Jyoti Kalita in connection with the case. During the proceedings, the High Court also directed that documents related to the case pending before the fast-track court be placed before it.

Garg and Amritprabha have separately approached the court seeking relief in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the court has scheduled August 17 for hearing the applications seeking relief filed by two other accused, Siddhartha Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta.

The proceedings are being closely watched as the court considers the separate pleas filed by the accused in the case.