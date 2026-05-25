Zubeen Garg death case: Gauhati High Court to hear bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta today

The Gauhati High Court is set to hear the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta on May 25 in connection with the widely discussed Zubeen Garg death case. The hearing, which enters its third round, is expected to play a significant role in determining Mahanta’s immediate legal future.

The matter has attracted considerable public attention across Assam over the past several weeks, with both the defence and prosecution presenting detailed arguments before the court. The case was earlier heard on May 15 and May 22 in the courtroom of Justice Mitali Thakuria.

During the previous hearing, Mahanta’s legal counsel submitted additional documents and advanced extensive arguments in support of the bail application. Senior advocate Pran Bora, appearing for Mahanta, argued before the court that the death of Zubeen Garg was the result of an unfortunate accident and not a deliberate act.

The defence further contended that Mahanta should not be held criminally liable for the incident and cited multiple statements recorded before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which, according to the defence, supported Mahanta’s claim of innocence. The legal team also referred to earlier judicial precedents in similar cases while seeking bail.

On Monday, the focus is expected to shift to the state’s arguments. The prosecution is likely to strongly oppose the bail plea and seek its rejection before the court. Advocate General Devajit Lon Saikia is also expected to appear along with the state’s legal team, underlining the significance attached to the case by the government.

With both sides preparing to place their final submissions, the hearing is being closely watched across the state. The outcome of the proceedings is expected to have a major bearing on the future course of the high-profile case.