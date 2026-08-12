Zubeen Garg death case: Hearing on accused Siddharth Sharma deferred to August 18

The hearing concerning Siddharth Sharma, an accused in the death case of music icon Zubeen Garg, could not be held on Wednesday, August 12 with the next hearing scheduled for August 18.

According to developments in the fast-track court proceedings, around ten Assamese expatriates based in Singapore are likely to appear as witnesses in the case in late September or October.

The court has so far recorded the statements of 89 witnesses over 44 days of proceedings. The ongoing trial is examining the circumstances surrounding Garg's death and the allegations against the accused in the case.

The hearing involving Sharma was scheduled for Wednesday but could not take place. The court has now fixed August 18 as the next date for the proceedings.

The appearance of the Singapore-based witnesses is expected to be part of the evidence to be presented before the court as the trial progresses.