Zubeen Garg death case is battle for entire Assam, says wife Garima Saikia Garg

Calling the case surrounding singer Zubeen Garg’s death a battle for the entire state of Assam, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, has said that any failure to secure justice would amount to a collective defeat for the government, the Opposition and the people of the state.

In a strongly worded statement, Garima said she had been placing her faith in the justice system and patiently waiting for answers about what happened to her husband on September 19, 2025.

“I am a simple, peace-loving citizen. I have always wished for there to be no unpleasant situations in society. Placing my faith in the justice system, I have moved forward with immense patience,” she said.

Expressing her anguish over the possibility of those accused in the case escaping punishment, Garima questioned how shortcomings or loopholes could emerge in the evidence and the legal process.

“Even after everything is known, how can those responsible for Zubeen Garg’s death be proven innocent? How can there be loopholes and shortcomings in the facts and evidence?” she asked.

Garima further questioned what would remain of justice in Assam if those responsible for the singer’s death escaped punishment.

“If those responsible for Zubeen Garg’s death escape justice, then what will be left of justice in our state?” she said, adding that such an outcome would raise serious questions about the state’s ability to deal with crime.

Emphasising that the case goes beyond the family’s personal loss, Garima said that although the family had filed the FIR, the matter was now a case of the State versus the accused.

“This case is not just about Zubeen Garg or his family. Although we, as a family, have filed the FIR, this is a case of the State versus the accused. That means it is a case involving the entire state, the government, the Opposition and every citizen of Assam,” she said.

She added that any weakening of the case would not merely be a defeat for Zubeen or his family but for Assam as a whole.

“If our side is weakened in this case, it will not be a defeat for Zubeen or the family alone. It will be a defeat for the government, the Opposition, the people of the state and Assam as a whole. And we cannot, under any circumstances, accept this defeat,” Garima said.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025. The circumstances surrounding his death have triggered widespread public concern in Assam, with the investigation and legal proceedings continuing to draw attention.