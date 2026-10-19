Suspended Assam Police Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandipan Garg, an accused in the death case of music icon Zubeen Garg, walked out of Nikashi Jail in Assam’s Baksa district on October 19 after the Gauhati High Court granted him bail on October 16. Shortly after his release, Sandipan Garg said, “Truth always triumphs,” expressing faith in the legal system.

A single-judge bench of Justice Rajesh Mazumdar granted bail to the suspended police officer after hearing his petition. Senior advocate Anan Kumar Bhuyan appeared on his behalf.

Sandipan Garg, a cousin of the deceased singer, has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the singer’s death in Singapore on September 19, 2025. The high court is separately hearing a petition seeking to quash the chargesheet filed against him.

His release follows the high court’s October 9 order granting bail to another accused, Amrit Prabha Mahanta, against a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the same amount. She has since been released from jail.

Earlier, on September 23, a special court granted bail to Zubeen Garg’s personal security officers (PSOs), Nandeswar Borah and Paresh Baishya, in a disproportionate assets case. However, the two continue to remain in custody in connection with the singer’s death.

Investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death

Zubeen Garg died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea off Singapore on September 19, 2025. He was in the Southeast Asian country to attend the fourth edition of the North East India Festival.

Those arrested in connection with the case include festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma, band member Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Amrit Prabha Mahanta, Sandipan Garg and the two PSOs.

The accused face charges under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy and causing death by negligence. The charges differ among the accused, with Sandipan Garg facing a charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The Assam Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case after more than 60 FIRs were registered across the state.

Singapore probe ruled out foul play

The Singapore Police Force conducted a separate investigation into the singer’s death and concluded that there was no evidence of foul play. Singapore’s Coroner’s Court also ruled out foul play, finding that the singer was severely intoxicated and drowned off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket.

Authorities in Assam have maintained that the findings of the Singapore investigation would not affect the proceedings in the state.

The case continues to be pursued by the Assam authorities, with the accused facing different charges based on the allegations against them.