Zubeen Garg death case: Singapore-based Assamese expatriate Rupkamal Kalita testifies before fast-track court

A Singapore-based Assamese expatriate, Rupkamal Kalita, appeared before the fast-track court on Saturday, October 3 to record his statement as a witness in the ongoing trial into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore on September 19, 2025. Kalita was among those present on the yacht during the incident and had earlier appeared before the Assam Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) during the investigation.

Kalita, who resides in Singapore and is associated with the Assam Association Singapore, was present during the yacht outing involving Garg. His statement before the court forms part of the ongoing process of recording witness testimony and examining evidence related to the circumstances surrounding the singer's death.

Kalita is also the brother-in-law of Amritprabha Mahanta, who has been named in connection with the circumstances surrounding the case.

The court proceedings are expected to examine the sequence of events leading up to Garg's death through witness statements and other evidence placed before the court. The testimony of individuals who were present on the yacht is part of the evidence being considered as the judicial proceedings progress.

Kalita had earlier appeared before the Assam CID-SIT after being summoned in connection with the investigation. Reports at the time said he was among the Singapore-based Assamese individuals who were present on the yacht on September 19, when Garg died while swimming in the sea.

The fast-track court will continue recording statements of witnesses and examining the evidence produced before it as the trial progresses. The sequence of events and the circumstances surrounding Garg's death will ultimately be assessed on the basis of the evidence and testimonies presented during the proceedings.