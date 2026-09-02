Zubeen Garg death case: Singapore-based Assamese witness appears before fast-track court

Parikshit Sharma, an Assamese associated with the Assam Association in Singapore, has appeared before a fast-track court to record his testimony in the death case of singer Zubeen Garg.

Sharma is the first Assamese member associated with the Assam Association who was present aboard the yacht on September 19, 2025, to appear before the court as a witness. He was on the yacht when the incident occurred and is expected to provide an account of the events he personally witnessed that day.

His testimony is considered relevant to the ongoing court proceedings, as it could provide the court with details about the circumstances surrounding the incident based on his presence at the scene.

The death of Zubeen Garg in September 2025 had triggered widespread concern and grief across Assam, with the circumstances surrounding the incident subsequently becoming the subject of investigation and legal proceedings.

With Sharma now appearing before the fast-track court, his account of the events aboard the yacht is expected to be examined as part of the proceedings.

Further details regarding his testimony are awaited.