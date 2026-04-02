Zubeen Garg death case: Singapore findings won’t affect Assam probe, say officials

Authorities in Assam have asserted that the conclusions of the Singapore Police Force in the death of Zubeen Garg will have no impact on the ongoing criminal proceedings in the state, even as the foreign probe ruled out foul play.

Senior officials said the investigation carried out by Assam Police was “comprehensive” and based on a broader examination of events, with a charge sheet already filed before a court in Guwahati. Advocate General Devajit Saikia stated that the findings and closure of the case in Singapore, which termed the incident an accidental drowning, would not influence the trial underway in a fast-track court in Assam.

He emphasised that the case in Guwahati is based on a different set of allegations and legal grounds compared to the probe conducted abroad. “The proceedings here are independent and will continue on the basis of evidence collected in Assam,” he said.

Special Director General of Police MP Gupta, who headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT), said the state’s investigation examined a “larger picture,” including events spanning several years. He claimed that the probe uncovered a pattern of alleged exploitation involving the accused and connected multiple strands of evidence.

Garg had died on September 19, 2025, while swimming near Lazarus Island in Singapore, a day before he was scheduled to perform at a cultural event. While Singapore authorities concluded that the death was due to accidental drowning with no evidence of foul play, the Assam Police’s SIT filed a charge sheet in December naming seven accused, with four facing murder charges.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier described the case in the Assembly as a “plain and simple murder,” and maintained that the developments in Singapore would, in fact, strengthen the case being tried in Assam.

Officials also indicated that if required, distinctions between the two investigations—one conducted in Singapore and the other in Assam—would be formally presented before the court at an appropriate stage.

Meanwhile, the case has taken on political overtones, with opposition parties questioning the differing conclusions of the two probes and claiming that the “mystery” surrounding the singer’s death remains unresolved.

The fast-track sessions court in Guwahati is currently hearing the matter on a day-to-day basis as the legal proceedings continue.