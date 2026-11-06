The Supreme Court will hear the bail-related proceedings in the Zubeen Garg death case on November 30, after the hearing scheduled for Friday, November 6, was postponed.

The matters concern the bail applications of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma. The bail cases involving Amritprabha Mahanta and Sandipan Garg will also be taken up on the same day.

Amritprabha Mahanta and Sandipan Garg have already been granted bail by the Gauhati High Court. However, the Assam government has challenged the High Court's orders in the Supreme Court.

Special Director General of Police (CID) and Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief Munna Prasad Gupta had confirmed the decision to challenge the bail orders on October 18.

Sandipan Garg, a suspended Assam Police Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and cousin of the late singer, was arrested by the SIT in connection with the case. Amritprabha Mahanta is another accused who secured bail from the High Court.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the Northeast India Festival, and Siddhartha Sharma are also accused in the case. The Supreme Court had earlier directed the Assam government to ensure a diligent and expeditious trial against Shyamkanu Mahanta.

The trial is underway before a fast-track court. Gupta had said on October 18 that 134 witnesses had been examined at the time.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, while swimming in the sea during his visit to the country for the Northeast India Festival. He was scheduled to perform at the festival the following day.

His death triggered widespread outrage in Assam, with demands for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Assam government subsequently constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.