Zubeen Garg death case: Wife welcomes SIT chargesheet, urges speedy punishment

Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima, on December 12, welcomed the chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has named four people in connection with the singer’s death, and said the family now looks to the judiciary for timely justice.

Garima said the investigation was carried out on the basis of the FIR filed by the family and thanked the investigating agency for proceeding as expected. “The investigation began on the basis of the FIR filed by us against the accused on behalf of our family. The probe proceeded on expected lines for which we are very grateful to the investigating agency,” she told reporters.

She said the outcome of the probe reflected public expectations. “Now everything depends on the judicial process, which we hope will move smoothly. We have faith in our nation’s judiciary and want the guilty to be punished accordingly,” she said.

Referring to efforts to ensure a speedy trial, Garima said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has indicated that the Chief Justice will be requested to constitute a fast-track court. “We also want the matter to be resolved at the earliest. Our house has been shattered and people are very disturbed that a person like Zubeen Garg could be killed. The people of entire Assam want the guilty to be punished,” she said.

On the involvement of Singaporean authorities, Garima said the probe is based on the family’s FIR and reiterated that the family has full faith in the investigation and the judiciary.

The SIT, which is probing the death of Zubeen Garg, has charged four accused with murder in the chargesheet filed in a court here on Friday. Those named include the singer’s secretary Siddhartha Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Garg’s band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta have also been charged with murder.

Mahanta was the chief organiser of the North East India Festival, which Garg had travelled to Singapore to attend. The singer died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea on September 19.

The singer’s two personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, have been charged with criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust for allegedly misappropriating funds or property entrusted to them, Gupta said.