Zubeen Garg death case: ‘Yacht party would have been cancelled if we knew of his health issues,’ says expat

An Assamese expatriate who was present on the yacht with singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore before his death last year has said that the yacht outing would have been cancelled if they had known about the singer’s health issues.

Debajyoti Hazarika, one of the Assamese expatriates present on the yacht, made the statement after recording his deposition before the court in connection with the case in Guwahati.

Hazarika said the Assamese expatriates accompanying Zubeen were not aware of any health issues that could have raised concerns about his participation in the yacht outing.

According to Hazarika, had they been aware of Zubeen’s health condition, the group would not have proceeded with the yacht party.

The statement comes as the investigation and legal proceedings into Zubeen Garg’s death continue, with the circumstances surrounding his final hours in Singapore remaining under scrutiny.

Zubeen died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, after he was found unconscious in the sea during a yacht outing. Singapore authorities had earlier ruled out foul play and the coroner determined the death to be an accidental drowning.