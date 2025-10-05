Zubeen Garg death probe: Bandmate Raja Boruah dismisses poisoning claim, says truth will prevail

As the investigation into the mysterious death of singer-actor Zubeen Garg intensifies, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has summoned his long-time associate and fellow musician Raja Boruah for questioning at its Guwahati office.

Speaking to reporters after his interrogation, Boruah revealed that officials mainly inquired about his personal and professional association with Zubeen Garg.

“We want justice for Zubeen Garg and will fully cooperate with the CID. I also urge members of the Assamese Association in Singapore to come to Guwahati so that a proper investigation can take place and the truth is revealed,” he said.

Recalling his last conversation with Zubeen, Boruah mentioned that the singer only told him about his upcoming flight to Singapore, without referring to any party or yacht trip.

“He simply said he had to wake up early for his flight. That was all,” Boruah stated.

Addressing financial aspects, Boruah clarified that he and the other band members had no knowledge of Zubeen’s earnings or financial dealings.

“We were never told how much he was paid for shows. Zubeen never asked Siddharth Sharma for transaction details, and we didn’t either. We received our payments after every performance and moved on. Siddharth often misbehaved with people, and now, the one who trusted everyone the most—Zubeen—is no longer with us,” he lamented.

Commenting on the poisoning allegations surrounding Zubeen’s death, Boruah expressed doubt.

“We cannot believe Shekhar’s claim that Zubeen was poisoned. If that were true, the court would ensure punishment for the guilty — or if not, the people of Assam, or even God, would deliver justice,” he said.

Emotionally recalling his loss, Boruah said he initially avoided watching videos of Zubeen’s final moments as the grief was overwhelming.

“It was mentally exhausting. I have seen some of those videos now, but not all. No one can understand the pain I have been going through,” he shared.

Boruah further revealed that the musicians had no involvement in Siddharth Sharma’s financial transactions or properties. Reflecting on his long association with the late singer, he said,

“I met Zubeen in 1989, and since then, we had been together. He always dreamt of opening a music institution like Berklee College of Music and discussed it with us often.”

Speaking about Zubeen’s later years, Boruah noted that the artist had become increasingly occupied with films, football, and other ventures, which reduced their interactions.

“We met only when there was work or music involved. I, too, got busy with other projects,” he explained.

Recalling one of their final performances together — at the centenary celebration of Bhupen Hazarika in Delhi on September 7 — Boruah said he couldn’t even speak with Zubeen that day.

“He sang two songs, and I played instruments for him. I was performing for other singers too and couldn’t find a chance to talk. After his set, he left the stage. Despite the distance, I always had immense respect for him,” he said.

Concluding his statement, Boruah described Zubeen as a compassionate and selfless individual.

“He helped everyone and cared deeply about nature. Zubeen was not just a musician — he was a great human being,” Boruah said, his voice heavy with emotion.