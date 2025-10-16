Zubeen Garg death probe: CID custody of Shekharjyoti, Amritpraba ends today, to be produced before CJM court tomorrow

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) custody of the two accused, Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta, arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, ends today, October 16.



According to reports, the CID is set to produce both the accused before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Friday, October 17 as their remand period concludes. The agency is expected to submit a detailed progress report on the investigation and may also file a plea for further legal action based on recent findings.



Meanwhile, the CID has reportedly expressed serious concern over a new development in Baksa, which has introduced fresh dimensions to the probe.



Simultaneously, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has continued its separate line of inquiry, interrogating several non-resident Assamese individuals believed to hold critical information about the case. It is learnt that the SIT may record some of their statements before the court today to strengthen the evidentiary framework.



Earlier on Wednesday, tight security arrangements were made at the CJM Court in Guwahati as the CID’s custody of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma also came to an end. Both were produced before the court and, along with three others, were remanded to 14-day judicial custody.



However, the day took a violent turn when clashes erupted outside Baksa district jail as protestors gathered demanding justice for Zubeen Garg. Police reportedly resorted to lathi charge and opened fire to control the mob. Though the situation was eventually brought under control, tension continues to prevail in the area.



The investigation into Zubeen Garg’s untimely death continues to dominate public attention, as fans and admirers across Assam remain united under the growing social media campaign #JusticeForZubeenGarg.