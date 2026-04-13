Zubeen Garg death probe: One-Man Inquiry Commission to record statements of Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta at Haflong Jail

The One Man Inquiry Commission constituted to investigate the alleged death of Zubeen Garg is set to record the statements of two undertrial prisoners lodged at Haflong Sub Jail in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

According to an official communication issued from the Office of the Commission at Chandmari, Guwahati, the examination of Shri Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Smt. Amritprabha Mahanta will be conducted from April 13 to April 17, 2026, in connection with CID Police Station Case No. 18/2025.

The Commission is chaired by Justice Soumitra Saikia, Judge of the Gauhati High Court, who is overseeing the inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The visiting team is scheduled to arrive in Dima Hasao on April 12 to facilitate the proceedings.

District authorities have been directed to make comprehensive arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination. The District Commissioner of Dima Hasao has been asked to provide accommodation, food, and logistical support for the visiting team, including four single rooms, one VIP room, and additional lodging for accompanying drivers. The presence of a lady Executive Magistrate has also been mandated during the examination of Smt. Amritprabha Mahanta.

The Superintendent of Police has been instructed to ensure adequate security arrangements, while the Superintendent of Haflong Sub Jail has been directed to facilitate the proceedings by arranging logistics, refreshments, and video conferencing facilities. The virtual setup will enable Justice Saikia to attend the proceedings remotely from Guwahati, with provisions for recording and storage of the statements.

The Commission’s Secretary will be assisted by a team comprising Advocates Pallab Kataki and Bhaskar Sharma, Additional Public Prosecutor Samadragupta Dutta, and Stenographer Priya Ranjan Singh.

Notices have also been issued to the two undertrial prisoners through the district administration for their appearance before the Commission. Authorities have been instructed to treat the matter with top priority, underscoring the significance of the inquiry.

The proceedings mark a crucial step in the ongoing investigation, as the Commission seeks to gather testimonies and establish the facts surrounding the case.