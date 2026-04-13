Zubeen Garg Death Probe: One-member panel begins questioning of Shekharjyoti and Amritprabha in Haflong

Assam continues to remain unsettled over the alleged unnatural death of the state’s music icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

Meanwhile, the Gauhati High Court has constituted a fast-track court to examine the case and has set up a one-member inquiry commission under the leadership of Justice Sumitra Saikia.

The commission has begun interrogating two of the accused in the case—Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta—who are currently lodged in the Haflong Sub-Jail in Dima Hasao district.

The one-member commission arrived in Haflong yesterday and is stationed at the Circuit House to conduct the inquiry. On Monday, amid tight security, advocates Pallabi Kakoti and Bhaskar Sharma (both lawyers of the Gauhati High Court), Additional Public Prosecutor of Kamrup Metro Court Samudragupta Dutta, and stenographer Priya Ranjan Singh from the Assam Secretariat visited the Haflong Sub-Jail and questioned the two accused.

Justice Sumitra Saikia, who heads the commission, has directed the Dima Hasao district administration to provide all necessary arrangements for the inquiry, including videography of the proceedings. The commission’s secretary, Anup Pathak, was also present during the interrogation.

The questioning is expected to continue until April 17. However, the details of the questions asked during the interrogation have not been disclosed.

It may be noted that following the death of Zubeen Garg, the police had arrested Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta, who have been in judicial custody at Haflong Sub-Jail since October 17, 2025.