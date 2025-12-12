Zubeen Garg death: SIT files 3,500-page chargesheet, names five under key BNS sections
Atiqul Habib | Guwahati | Updated Dec 12, 2025 16:13 IST
A significant development has taken place in the high-profile investigation into the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is set to file a chargesheet on Friday, December 12, in the case that has gripped the state for nearly three months.
A significant development has taken place in the high-profile investigation into the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is set to file a chargesheet on Friday, December 12, in the case that has gripped the state for nearly three months.
The submission of the formal chargesheet marks a key stage in the legal process and moves the matter closer to trial.
The SIT, constituted under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police, has been probing the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death in Singapore on September 19, 2025.
The singer, a cultural icon in Assam, lost consciousness while swimming during a visit to Singapore to attend the North East India Festival.
According to official sources, the chargesheet runs to approximately 3,500 pages, detailing findings from the extensive investigation that included statements from more than 300 individuals. It has now been formally placed before a court as part of the legal proceedings.
Seven individuals remain in judicial custody in connection with the case. Among those named in the legal process are festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, who headed the North East India Festival event; Siddhartha Sharma, Garg’s manager; singer Amritprabha Mahanta; musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami; DSP Sandipan Garg, a cousin of the singer; and personal security officers Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Bora.
The chargesheet is expected to lay out the specific allegations and evidence against the accused, including the legal basis for charges ranging from criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide not amounting to murder to murder and causing death by negligence.
Section 105 BNS invoked against Sandipan Garg for culpable homicide
Posted by :- Aparmita
In a separate development, Zubeen’s cousin and suspended APS officer Sandipan Garg has been charged under Section 105 of the BNS, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
This provision allows penalties ranging from life imprisonment to 5–10 years with a fine, depending on the degree of intention or knowledge attributed to the accused.
Four accused booked for murder under Section 103 BNS
Posted by :- Aparmita
According to the 3,500-page chargesheet filed on December 12, four of the seven arrested individuals have been charged with murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The section carries the maximum penalty of death or life imprisonment.
Those named include Northeast India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, singer Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, drummer Shekharjyoti Goswami, and co-singer Amrit Prabha Mahanta.
Prepared by SIT members Rosy Kalita, Moromi Medhi, and Naba Deka, the chargesheet marks a significant turning point in a case that has gripped Assam and the wider Northeast for months.
Public access to chargesheet comes with conditions
Posted by :- Aparmita
According to the advocate, the Sessions Court may either initiate trial proceedings or transfer the case to another competent court, depending on jurisdictional requirements. He further clarified that the chargesheet is not automatically public; “If a member of the public files a petition, that is when the charge sheet will be made public,” he said.
Legal pathway clarified after chargesheet submission
Posted by :- Aparmita
A senior advocate outlined the legal process following the SIT’s submission of its 3,500-page chargesheet in the Zubeen Garg case, marking a major procedural milestone.
He explained to India Today NE that once the report is placed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), “the judge… will review the findings in the charge sheet,” after which it is forwarded to the Sessions Court for registration and case numbering.
SIT submits chargesheet in Zubeen Garg case: Investigation moves ahead
Posted by :- Aparmita
A major step forward in the case involving singer Zubeen Garg, as authorities have officially submitted the chargesheet, advancing the matter into its next legal stage. The investigation now transitions to judicial review, and further developments will unfold as the court takes it up.
Zubeen Garg chargesheet filed at 11:29 AM by SIT
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed the much-awaited chargesheet in the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg at 11:29 AM on December 12, marking a major development in the high-profile case.
The chargesheet, running over 3,500 pages, consolidates months of investigation, including witness statements, forensic evidence, and details from multiple arrests. It has been submitted to the Chief Judicial Magistrate for further proceedings.
SIT reaches CID office to submit 3,500 page chargesheet in Zubeen Garg case
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg arrived at the CID office to submit a comprehensive 3,500-page chargesheet, marking a major step forward in the high-profile case.
The chargesheet, which consolidates months of investigation, multiple arrests, and evidence collected from witnesses and forensic analysis, will be submitted directly to the Chief Judicial Magistrate for further legal proceedings.
Zubeen Garg’s sudden and unexplained death had sent shockwaves across Assam, with fans and the public demanding accountability. The filing of the chargesheet is expected to provide a detailed account of the SIT’s findings and outline the basis for the charges against the accused.
Officials confirmed that the document covers extensive evidence and will form the foundation for the trial process in the coming weeks.
CID completes three volumes of evidence as chargesheet set to be filed in Zubeen case today
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID is poised to file the much-anticipated chargesheet today in the mysterious death of renowned artist Zubeen Garg, marking a key milestone in a months-long probe that has gripped Assam. Officials confirmed that the chargesheet, comprising three full volumes of compiled evidence, will be submitted directly before the Chief Judicial Magistrate.
Zubeen’s sudden and unexplained death sent shockwaves across the state, triggering widespread public grief and sustained demands for clarity and accountability. Over the past several months, the CID has conducted extensive investigations and made multiple arrests, as questions surrounding the circumstances of his death continued to dominate public discourse.
With the chargesheet now ready for court submission, today’s development is expected to provide the first comprehensive insight into the findings of the investigation and the legal course ahead.
'Justice will be delivered': Himanta ahead of charge sheet filing in Zubeen Garg's death case
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Appealing to people to have faith in the judicial process, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said he believes justice will be delivered in the death case of singer Zubeen Garg.
Sarma made the statement as the police are scheduled to file the charge sheet in the sensational case on Friday.
"The SIT will submit its chargesheet, and the court will examine it. The culprit will be punished by the court," the CM said.
CID set to file chargesheet today in Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death case
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) will today submit the charge sheet in the mysterious death case of Assam’s beloved, Zubeen Garg, who passed away under unexplained circumstances in Singapore on September 19.
According to officials, the SIT has prepared a voluminous 3,500-page charge sheet, which is scheduled to be filed at 11 AM.
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