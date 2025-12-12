Zubeen Garg death: SIT files 3,500-page chargesheet, names five under key BNS sections

A significant development has taken place in the high-profile investigation into the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is set to file a chargesheet on Friday, December 12, in the case that has gripped the state for nearly three months.

The submission of the formal chargesheet marks a key stage in the legal process and moves the matter closer to trial.

The SIT, constituted under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police, has been probing the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death in Singapore on September 19, 2025.

The singer, a cultural icon in Assam, lost consciousness while swimming during a visit to Singapore to attend the North East India Festival.

According to official sources, the chargesheet runs to approximately 3,500 pages, detailing findings from the extensive investigation that included statements from more than 300 individuals. It has now been formally placed before a court as part of the legal proceedings.

Seven individuals remain in judicial custody in connection with the case. Among those named in the legal process are festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, who headed the North East India Festival event; Siddhartha Sharma, Garg’s manager; singer Amritprabha Mahanta; musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami; DSP Sandipan Garg, a cousin of the singer; and personal security officers Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Bora.

The chargesheet is expected to lay out the specific allegations and evidence against the accused, including the legal basis for charges ranging from criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide not amounting to murder to murder and causing death by negligence.