Zubeen Garg died by accidental drowning, no foul play: Confirms Singapore state coroner

Singapore state coroner on Wednesday, March 25 ruled that the death of Assam's renowned music icon Zubeen Garg, was the result of an accidental drowning, while dismissing any suspicion of foul play.

Delivering his findings, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda upheld the conclusions of the Police Coast Guard (PCG), stating that the investigation into the incident had been “comprehensive and thorough.” Addressing concerns raised by Garg’s family, the court underscored that there was no evidence to suggest coercion, force, or criminal intent in the events leading to his death.

The court concluded that the 52-year-old music icon’s demise was “simply due to an unfortunate and tragic accidental drowning.” It further clarified that no individual had pushed, forced, or held him underwater, rejecting allegations that had surfaced earlier during proceedings.

The incident occurred on September 19, 2025, in the waters off Lazarus Island, a day before Garg was scheduled to perform at the North East India Festival in Singapore, an event marking 60 years of diplomatic ties between India and Singapore.

Garg, invited as one of the most celebrated musical figures from Assam and the Northeast, had joined a leisure yacht trip attended by around 20 individuals. The group had anchored between Lazarus Island and St John’s Island, engaging in recreational activities including swimming, kayaking, and social drinking.

According to the findings, Garg initially entered the water wearing a life jacket. However, he later removed it and declined repeated requests from the yacht captain and others to wear safety equipment before venturing into the water a second time.

Witnesses reported that while swimming back toward the vessel, Garg suddenly went limp. He was immediately rescued and brought back onboard before being rushed to a hospital, where he was later declared dead. An autopsy confirmed drowning as the cause of death.

The coroner’s report highlighted that Garg had consumed alcohol both in the days leading up to and on the day of the incident. Toxicology analysis revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 333 milligrams per 100 ml, more than four times Singapore’s legal driving limit, indicating severe intoxication that likely impaired his judgment, coordination, and reflexes.

The court also took note of Garg’s medical history, including hypertension and epilepsy, with his last known epileptic episode recorded in 2024. While the possibility of a seizure prior to the drowning was considered, the evidence was deemed inconclusive to establish this as a contributing factor.

Reaffirming the absence of any wrongdoing, the coroner stated that Garg had voluntarily participated in the yacht trip and entered the water of his own accord on both occasions. The court further observed that fellow passengers and swimmers had made genuine efforts to assist him, with no indication of negligence or malicious intent.

It also found nothing “untoward” or “sinister” about the invitation extended to Garg for the North East India Festival, noting that organisers, including members of the Assam Association Singapore, had taken considerable steps to make his visit memorable.

The court emphasized that determining criminal liability falls outside its purview, and noted that both the police and the public prosecutor had found no grounds for criminal charges. No individual has been charged in Singapore in connection with the incident.

Even as the Singapore inquiry has concluded with a clear ruling, it was noted that legal proceedings have been initiated in an Indian court against individuals present on the yacht at the time of the incident, reflecting ongoing concerns raised by Garg’s family.

The coroner acknowledged the family’s apprehensions, including questions about the circumstances under which Garg entered the sea. However, the findings reiterated that all available evidence pointed to a voluntary act, with no external compulsion involved.