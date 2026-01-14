Zubeen Garg drowned after swimming intoxicated without life vest near Singapore Island: Coroner’s Court

Zubeen Garg was “severely intoxicated” and refused to wear a life vest when he drowned while swimming near Singapore’s Lazarus Island in September 2025, a police investigator told a coroner’s court on January 14.

According to The Straits Times, testifying at the coroner’s inquiry, Assistant Superintendent of Police David Lim of the Police Coast Guard said the 53-year-old singer had consumed alcohol and refused to wear a life vest before jumping off a yacht into the water.

According to ASP Lim, Garg’s friends attempted to persuade him to swim back to the yacht after he entered the water. However, during the swim, Garg suddenly became motionless and was later seen floating face down.

“He was pulled back onto the yacht, and his friends attempted resuscitation,” ASP Lim told the court. Garg was subsequently taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on September 19, 2025. The cause of death was certified as drowning.

The court was informed that Garg was in Singapore to attend the North East India Festival in Singapore. The singer, one of Assam’s most popular and influential artists, had a large following across north-eastern India.

ASP Lim was the first witness to testify in the coroner’s inquiry, which was attended by members of the public as well as Zubeen Garg’s uncle and nephew. The inquiry is examining the circumstances leading to his death.

The proceedings are ongoing.