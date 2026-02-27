Zubeen Garg honoured posthumously with three Filmfare Awards 2026

Legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg was posthumously honoured with three major accolades at the Filmfare Awards 2026, marking a moment of deep emotion and recognition for his enduring contribution to Indian music and cinema.

Zubeen Garg was conferred the Best Playback Singer (Male) award, the Lifetime Achievement Award, and a Special Honour for his work in the film Roi Roi Binale.

The awards were received on his behalf by his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, who represented the family at the ceremony.

The recognition celebrated Zubeen Garg’s decades-long artistic journey, during which he left an indelible mark on Assamese music and cinema while also making a significant impact in the wider Indian entertainment industry.

The Lifetime Achievement Award acknowledged his lifelong dedication to music, while the playback singing honour and special film award highlighted his continued relevance and excellence in his final works.

Tributes poured in from across the music and film fraternity, with many describing the honours as a fitting tribute to an artist whose voice and creativity transcended generations.

The posthumous recognition at Filmfare 2026 reaffirmed Zubeen Garg’s legacy as one of Assam’s most iconic cultural figures, whose influence continues to inspire musicians and audiences alike.