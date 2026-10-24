The Zubeen Garg Nyay Dabi Samiti will hold a meeting at Zubeen Khetra in Assam on October 25 to plan a fresh phase of its campaign for justice for the late singer, including two to three major protests and a mass rally across the state ahead of the Supreme Court's November 6 hearing on the bail pleas of two accused in the case.

The meeting, scheduled for noon on Sunday, will bring together representatives from districts across Assam, members of the forum and fans of the singer. Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi announced the meeting, appealing to people across political affiliations to participate in the campaign.

The decision to intensify the agitation was taken during an online meeting of the Samiti's conveners' panel on Thursday. The forum plans to organise large-scale demonstrations in the days leading up to November 6, when the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the bail pleas of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Sekhar Goswami, who are accused in connection with Garg's death.

In a social media post, Gogoi said the campaign would be expanded across Assam before the hearing. The forum has also invited Garima Saikia Garg, the singer's wife, to Sunday's meeting.

As part of its proposed campaign, the Samiti plans to organise a mass gathering at Zubeen Khetra before November 6, with thousands of people expected to participate. The gathering is intended to mobilise public support for the campaign and reiterate the forum's demand for strict legal action against those accused in the case.

Gogoi said participants would take a collective pledge opposing bail for any accused in the case and demanding that the government take steps to challenge bail granted to those who have already secured relief from courts.

The forum has also decided to write to the Assam government and the Union government on October 25, seeking intervention to pursue the cancellation of bail granted to the accused. It said it would seek the presence of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta at the November 6 Supreme Court hearing, if required.

The Samiti has further demanded that the state government ensure that those found responsible for the singer's death receive the strictest punishment, including life imprisonment or the death penalty, as applicable under the law. It has said it will continue its campaign until the case reaches what it considers a satisfactory conclusion.

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) general secretary Bidyut Saikia, who also announced Sunday's meeting, said the decisions were taken during a virtual meeting held on Google Meet.

Saikia appealed to Zubeen Garg's fans and supporters from every district of Assam to attend the meeting, irrespective of their political affiliations or differences of opinion. He said the forum would formally invite Garima Saikia Garg to participate in the discussions.

The proposed mobilisation comes as the case over Garg's death continues to draw public attention across Assam and the wider Northeast, where the singer had a significant following. The Samiti's next steps are expected to focus on building statewide participation and pressing the authorities for accountability as the Supreme Court hearing approaches.

The forum has maintained that its campaign will continue until those responsible for the singer's death are held accountable through the legal process.