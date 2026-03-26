Zubeen Garg Remembered by Bangladesh Envoy: “He Promised to Sing Both National Anthems”

Paying a heartfelt tribute, Riaz Hamidullah recalled his meeting with iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, expressing regret that the artiste could not fulfil his promise to perform at a bilateral event.

Speaking at a programme, Hamidullah said he had met Zubeen Garg in Guwahati last July, where the singer had assured him that he would perform both the national anthems of India and Bangladesh—composed by Rabindranath Tagore—on stage.

“This evening, I miss one Indian friend… Zubeen promised me that he would be on this stage,” the envoy said, adding that his passing is a loss felt across Assam, the Northeast, and Bangladesh.

Describing the moment as deeply emotional, the Bangladesh High Commissioner said millions across borders mourn the loss of the celebrated artiste, whose music transcended regions and cultures.